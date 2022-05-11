Nominate a CIO

Who will you nominate?

When everything works perfectly, no one seems to notice the CIO or IT teams responsible for the innovative technology and complex, secure systems required to support modern business and commerce. Until now…

The CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award recognizes Chief Information Officers (and equivalent senior technology executives) for leadership excellence and the business value created through technology innovation.

The ORBIE Awards are presented annually by MichiganCIO, the preeminent peer leadership network of Michigan Chief Information Officers. MichiganCIO brings together technology executives from our region’s largest public and private companies, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations to connect, recognize and inspire CIOs to achieve their leadership potential.

Anyone may nominate a deserving CIO, however, the best nominations are from trusted business partners and colleagues who know and are known by the CIO nominee.