Nominate a CIO

Anyone may nominate a deserving CIO, however, the best nominations are from trusted business partners and colleagues who know and are known by the CIO nominee.
When everything works perfectly, no one seems to notice the CIO or IT teams responsible for the innovative technology and complex, secure systems required to support modern business and commerce. Until now…
The CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award recognizes Chief Information Officers (and equivalent senior technology executives) for leadership excellence and the business value created through technology innovation.
The ORBIE Awards are presented annually by MichiganCIO, the preeminent peer leadership network of Michigan Chief Information Officers. MichiganCIO brings together technology executives from our region’s largest public and private companies, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations to connect, recognize and inspire CIOs to achieve their leadership potential.
In 1998, the first ORBIE Awards were presented to three deserving Chief Information Officers in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2020, the ORBIE Awards will be presented in 25 cities, cumulatively recognizing over 800 finalists and over 200 CIO of the Year winners. Only CIOs who accept their nomination are considered eligible to be named finalists or winners.
The Crain's Detroit will announce the MichiganCIO finalists in print and online editions on August 8, 2022. All finalists and their organizations are profiled in a Crain's Detroit special section printed the week of the ORBIE Awards.
An independent, peer-review process led by prior ORBIE winners from across the U.S. determines the finalists and winners. Finalists are slated into categories based upon the size and scope of organization and responsibilities. Sponsors and staff are not involved in judging and results are not announced until the ORBIE Awards event.
The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards is an academy-style awards program featuring a prominent leadership keynote, video interviews of all finalists, and the presentation of the prestigious ORBIE trophies attended by hundreds of business and technology executives.
ORBIE Finalists and winners appreciate being nominated and frequently thank the person and organization who nominated them at Awards events and even at the Awards event as they accept their ORBIE.
Nominating CIOs you know is a great way to invest in relationships with CIOs and equivalent c-level technology executives.